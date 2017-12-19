December 19, 2017

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: University teaches white employees how to overcome the ‘discomfort’ of being white.

A year and a half ago at the Federalist, David Marcus wrote that “White people are being asked—or pushed—to take stock of their whiteness and identify with it more. This is a remarkably bad idea.” Marcus’s piece was presciently titled, “How Anti-White Rhetoric Is Fueling White Nationalism.”

And as Rod Dreher warned earlier this year, the elite left “needs to know [that] you aren’t going to be able to count on conservative people like me to help you oppose the alt-right, because you are their ‘respectable’ left-wing mirror image.”