December 19, 2017

RESPONDING TO FAKE HISTORY: No, Salon, the U.S. Was Not ‘Founded on Gun Control.’ “The attempt was published in Salon, and one of its authors, Ed Asner, is a 9/11 truther. Given that, the quality of the work is about what you’d expect.”

Asner’s an old-line Hollywood commie. Of course he wants Americans disarmed, and of course he’s willing to say anything to advance the cause. That’s who they are, that’s what they do.

Reminder: A similar thesis by Michael Bellesiles received the prestigious Bancroft Prize before it was exposed as a fraud. It should have been obvious that it was shady, but prestigious leading historians were eager to believe it, and smeared critics until they were finally forced to acknowledge its bogus character.