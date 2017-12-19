December 19, 2017

RICH LOWRY: Trump’s First Year Is Starting To Look Like A Big Win. “As the year ends, President Trump is compiling a solid record of accomplishment. Much of it is unilateral, dependent on extensive executive actions rolling back President Barack Obama’s regulations, impressive judicial appointments and the successful fight against ISIS overseas. The tax bill is the significant legislative achievement that heretofore has been missing. For much of the year, Trump’s presidency had seemed to be sound and fury signifying not much besides the welcome ascension of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. Now it’s sound and fury signifying a discernible shift of American government to the right.”

Given that Lowry was pretty solidly anti-Trump, this is a significant shift.