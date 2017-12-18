December 18, 2017

NOW THAT THE ROY MOORE ELECTION IS OVER AND THERE’S NO MORE NEED TO POSTURE, DEMOCRATS WHO CALLED FOR AL FRANKEN TO RESIGN ARE CHANGING THEIR MINDS. And Ann Althouse is unimpressed:

Manchin was not one of the Senators who called for Franken’s resignation, but Patrick Leahy was, and he’s now saying he regrets it: “I think we acted prematurely, before we had all the facts… In retrospect, I think we acted too fast.” Oh, bullshit. The whole point was acting fast, and you knew you were acting fast. It’s not something you’re figuring out later.

I’m calling for Leahy’s resignation for acting precipitously, as he now admits, and for lying now and saying he’s only noticing the excessive speed “in retrospect.” I think the fast action was done to affect the Alabama election. What a sorry business!