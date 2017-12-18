December 18, 2017

FINANCIAL TIMES: Trump year one: better scorecard than predicted. Yeah, the tax bill, the ObamaCare mandate repeal, beating ISIS: It’s a start. Interesting to see the Financial Times making the attitude-pivot that Scott Adams predicted for December, right on schedule.

And even NeverTrumper Jay Cost grudgingly admits:. “As an opponent of Donald Trump during the Republican primary, and as somebody who voted for a third-party candidate in the general election, I have to say that I am pleasantly surprised by the policy output of this administration. Trump’s executive appointments have been mostly solid. His administration has taken seriously the task of staffing the judiciary with good conservative judges. Ditto rolling back Obama-era regulations. Obamacare repeal-and-replace failed, but that is as much the fault of congressional Republicans — who never fashioned a viable alternative — as of the Trump administration. Sweeping tax reform is set to be enacted. ISIS has been obliterated. The economy is doing well.”

But don’t worry, Cost adds: “And yet it is impossible to say that this year has been a successful one for the new administration.” Well, let’s see how things look in a year.