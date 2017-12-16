December 16, 2017

POWER CORRUPTS: Thoughts on how industry structure affects the rate of sexual harassment. I think it’s not just that the hierarchies are “stricter,” but that the standards are less discernible, so that there’s a bigger role for favoritism and punishment of non-favorites. That’s why you see so much abuse (sexual and otherwise) not only in Hollywood or in journalism, but in graduate PhD programs, where one person can derail a career without it being obvious that they’re doing it for bad reasons.