December 15, 2017

MATT DAMON GIVES CAR-CRASH INTERVIEW ABOUT HOLLYWOOD SEXUAL ABUSE:

After [Peter Travers of ABC] suggested that the disappearance of confidentiality agreements would surely be a good thing, Damon appeared to backtrack: “One hundred per cent,” he added. “I think that it’s important, especially in that, you know, we believe every woman who’s coming forward with one of these stories needs to be listened to and heard.”

Damon also insisted that he did not know about Harvey Weinstein’s predations, despite previously admitting to Good Morning America in October that he was aware in the Nineties that Weinstein had sexually harassed actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who was formerly in a relationship with Damon’s friend and frequent collaborator Ben Affleck.

“Everybody knew what kind of guy he was in the sense that if you took a meeting with him, you knew that he was tough and he was a bully, and that was his reputation. And he enjoyed that reputation, because he was making the best movies out there,” Damon said. “[With regard to the rape allegations,] nobody who made movies for him knew… Any human being would have put a stop to that, no matter who he was. They would’ve said absolutely no.

“I knew I wouldn’t want him married to anyone close to me,” he continued. “But that was the extent of what we knew, you know? And that wasn’t a surprise to anybody. So when you hear Harvey this, Harvey that — I mean, look at the guy. Of course he’s a womaniser … I mean, I don’t hang out with him.”