ANOTHER SHINING MEDIA MOMENT: Drunk NY Daily News Reporter Arrested After Causing a Scene at Hospital.

Did his Twitter obsession with Net Neutrality lead to the above headline? Or was it simply working at the New York Daily News?

In any case, shades of Iowahawk warned in his classic 2008 “Bylines of Brutality” piece, “As Casualties Mount, Some Question The Emotional Stability of Media Vets.”