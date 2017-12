WHY, INDEED? The momentous news of ISIS’s defeat was greeted, in large part, with silence. Why? “ISIS has been reduced to a shadow of its former self. The victory isn’t confined to Iraq. American-allied forces control ISIS’s former capital in Syria, and the world’s largest jihadist army is gone. Bands of insurgents still prowl the countryside, and ISIS cells exist across the world, but the war against the ‘caliphate’ is over. It’s been won.”