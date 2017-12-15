December 15, 2017

THE HILL: Conservative group sues FBI for records on agent dismissed from Mueller probe. “A conservative watchdog group said Thursday that it has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request into the FBI’s removal and reassignment of a top counterintelligence official from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team probing Russian meddling in the U.S. election. Judicial Watch announced it had filed the request for all employment forms and records of FBI agent Peter Strzok’s involvement in the Russia case after it said the FBI failed to respond to its prior FOIA request in August.”

Why “conservative” rather than “nonpartisan watchdog group?”