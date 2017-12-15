December 15, 2017

BREVITY IS THE SOUL OF WIT: Reporter uses 1,992 words to explain why young people aren’t buying Obamacare. I only need 12 words.

Obamacare has made healthcare too expensive and too inflexible for young people.

That’s really all you need to know, but if you want to know how that’s the case, here are 395 more words:

The key problem takes root in Obamacare’s creation of an artificial price-premium on younger, healthier Americans. Obamacare imposed a 3:1 price ratio, which meant older Americans could only be charged three times the insurance premium of younger Americans. The problem with this regulation is that it has forced younger Americans to pay absurd premiums to unjustly subsidize their elders. And be under no illusions, this state of affairs is morally unjust.

It’s not just that older Americans have higher earnings and the potential to have saved more for their health needs, it’s that older Americans are about to get a great health deal anyway. Consider, for example, that the average Medicare recipient now receives three times more in lifetime out-payments from the government than what they paid into the program. Why shouldn’t near-Medicare age Americans be forced to pay a more proportionate cost for their healthcare?

While Republican healthcare reform efforts would have raised the age-cost ratio to 5:1, they were blocked by the moral fictions of former President Barack Obama and much of the media.

Making matters worse, younger Americans are never going to get those same Medicare benefits our parents are receiving. Oh no, we’ll be paying off the extraordinary national debt.