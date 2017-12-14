December 14, 2017

I’M SORRY, BUT THAT SORT OF OBJECTIFICATION IS SEXUAL HARASSMENT AND IT IS NOT OKAY!. Shockingly enough, women find strong arms and muscles attractive when they look at pictures of shirtless men.. “The results show that most male bodily attractiveness stems from cues of formidability and physical strength, and that strength increases attractiveness in a linear fashion. This effect of height and weight on attractiveness may be due to mate choice mechanisms responding to cues of health, or to the benefits that height and lean bodies have in protracted aggression, hunting and other aspects of fighting ability.”

So you can dismiss this as social-construction, or you can believe in evolution, but it’s hard to do both.