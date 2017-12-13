December 13, 2017

NFL NETWORK NIGHTMARE: EXEC ASKED IF I PLANNED TO GET ‘KNOCKED UP.’

As disturbing allegations of sexual misconduct mount against several NFL Network employees, Tuesday on Instagram broadcaster Lindsay McCormick detailed her experience with a network executive.

“I’ve been quiet about this for too long,” wrote McCormick, 30. “In my last interview with NFL Network a few years ago, the head of hiring talent said to me, ‘If we hire you, do you plan on getting knocked up immediately like the rest of them?’