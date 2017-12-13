December 13, 2017
NFL NETWORK NIGHTMARE: EXEC ASKED IF I PLANNED TO GET ‘KNOCKED UP.’
As disturbing allegations of sexual misconduct mount against several NFL Network employees, Tuesday on Instagram broadcaster Lindsay McCormick detailed her experience with a network executive.
“I’ve been quiet about this for too long,” wrote McCormick, 30. “In my last interview with NFL Network a few years ago, the head of hiring talent said to me, ‘If we hire you, do you plan on getting knocked up immediately like the rest of them?’
Why are Democrat-dominated industries such cesspits of misogyny?