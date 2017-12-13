December 13, 2017

SPECIAL DELIVERY: Package of marijuana mysteriously delivered to Colorado Springs home.

Marian Goss tells 11 News the special delivery arrived at her door with a failure to deliver notice. Goss’ home was listed as the sender. The recipient was listed as an address in Virginia. Somehow, the package ended up at her home and she had no idea what she would find inside.

“I never thought in a million years that I would see what I saw in that box,” said Goss.

Goss opened the package because she feared it might be someone else’s Christmas present that was sent to the wrong house. She opened it up to find bundles of marijuana, stuffed in a dog food container, then into a cardboard box.

“It was in a dog food container, so we thought it was dog food,” Goss said. “But that’s not something you want to feed to your dog.”

Goss said she has no idea how it ended up at her house with her address on it.

“They attempted to deliver the package once and it came back to us, saying that it failed to be sent to the person in Virginia. It said that we are the sender and it came back to us, and we are definitely not the sender of that.

“I actually panicked.”

She thinks maybe someone else wanted to snag the box off her porch before she did.