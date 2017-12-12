December 12, 2017

THE HARDCORE LEFTIES AT COUNTERPUNCH AREN’T IMPRESSED WITH “THE RESISTANCE:” The Year of the Headless Liberal Chicken.. “At this point, the amount of utterly baseless, contradictory propaganda, mass hysteria, and just flat out insanity the ruling classes have demanded they swallow is more than any human mind, no matter how medicated, could possibly handle. Is it any wonder so many of them of lost it and started seeing Nazis and Russians coming out of the woodwork? Just consider what the average liberal has been forced to try to cognitively reconcile since the tragic events of last November.”