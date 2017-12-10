December 10, 2017

ANN ALTHOUSE: David Brooks gets awfully grandiose and contemptuous. “If Roy Moore’s opponent wins, I would expect Democrats to exult at the fabulous new political opportunity and even to laugh openly at the Alabamans (who will be on the receiving end of contempt no matter what they do). And I do not believe that after this election there’s going to be any great shift to voting based on which candidate is more moral. I watched the Sunday shows this morning. All that cheesy emoting in the Theater of Sanctimony. Such scenery chewing! Especially by Brooks. Isn’t he too a sinner?”

Weird how none of these paragons of moral leadership got all upset about underage prostitutes and Senator Menendez (D-NJ), when Menendez would be replaced by a Republican governor. . . .

