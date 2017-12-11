December 11, 2017

OF COURSE: Turkey’s Erdogan calls Israel a ‘child-murderer’ state.

BUT: Netanyahu Says Israel Will Not Be Lectured to by the Likes of Erdogan.

AND: Erdogan will cut ties with Israel if the US Embassy moves.

It wasn’t all that long ago that the de facto Turko-Israeli alliance was one of the few bright spots in Middle East geopolitics. These days, it’s the de facto Saudi-Israeli alliance.

And it’s no coincidence that the Saudi Arabia under Crown Prince bin Salman is attempting to modernize, while Turkey under Erdogan is regressing into pre-Kemalist thuggery.