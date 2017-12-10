December 10, 2017

EVEN THOUGH SHE PURPORTS TO COMPLETELY AGREE WITH HIM Sen. Warren critical of Trump decision on Jerusalem.

Warren told a Reform Jewish convention, “Jerusalem is the capital of Israel, and diplomacy between Israelis and Palestinians should determine the final status of Jerusalem for all parties.” Trump’s critics claim their criticism is over “timing” or the “absence of a comprehensive peace plan.” In reality, there are two types of critics among those who purport to support recognizing that Jerusalem is Israel’s capital: those who agree with Trump’s decision, but won’t give him credit for anything, and those who pretend to agree with the substance of Trump’s decision, but in fact want to deny Israel the legitimacy of having its capital recognized by the international community, indefinitely. The Jewish left is mostly in the former camp, the rest of the left, likely including Warren, in the latter.