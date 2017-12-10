December 10, 2017

YES. OUR SOURCE WAS THE NEW YORK TIMES: An Abomination. A Monster. That’s Me?

Shot:

It used to be that when someone called me an abomination, I was in the presence of a homophobe.

But a recent opinion column in Texas State University’s main newspaper damned me for a different reason. I’m abominable because I’m white.

The column wasn’t aimed at me personally but at my kind, and the Hispanic student who wrote it began by saying that “of all the white people” he had ever encountered, there were a dozen or so who rose to the level of “decent.”

The allowance that 12 of us passed muster was perhaps the most generous passage in a screed that had an unambiguous message for white people, be they “good-hearted liberals” or “right-wing extremists.”

“I hate you,” he wrote, “because you shouldn’t exist. You are both the dominant apparatus on the planet and the void in which all other cultures, upon meeting you, die.”

The headline: “Your DNA Is an Abomination.”

Yes, this was deliberate provocation. By a college student. And he’s obviously right that people of color have been systematically oppressed.

But what college newspaper would have published a column by a white student telling his black peers that they’re a wretched lot? What, beyond catharsis, did the column’s author accomplish?