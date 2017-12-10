December 10, 2017

TRUMP BLASTS WAPO’S DAVE WEIGEL AFTER REPORTER HECKLES HIM WITH FAKE PHOTO:

President Trump blasted the left-wing Washington Post’s Dave Weigel after the reporter taunted him with a fake photograph that falsely depicted a mostly empty auditorium at the president’s Friday night rally. After receiving an apology, the president said Weigel “should be fired”… Naturally, the elite media responded — not by admonishing Weigel over his inexcusably inaccurate trolling — but with their favorite claim that Trump is the one man in America who does not have the First Amendment right to criticize the media.

Fake news from a guy on the JournoList who began his career at the Post posing as a fake conservative? Inconceivable!

“Gang up” means Weigel could receive mean tweets. They’re really taking this juicebox mafia concept far too literally.