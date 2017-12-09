December 9, 2017

LOTS OF ROTTEN FRUIT READY TO FALL? The dance world and sexual harassment. “Company directors (the heterosexual ones, that is; I know less about the habits of the gay directors, but I’m assuming the story is not too different) often sleep with their dancers. They even sometimes marry them; Balanchine, for example, was famous for this, having married (and divorced) a whole series of them. So the idea in ballet is not to eliminate the sex or the touching—I think that would be impossible—but to eliminate the harassment.” Well, that probably worked better before the witch hunts.