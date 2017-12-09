December 9, 2017

ANN ALTHOUSE ISN’T VERY IMPRESSED WITH THE KOZINSKI COMPLAINTS:

One set of images she remembered was of college-age students at a party where ‘some people were inexplicably naked while everyone else was clothed.’ Another was a sort of digital flip book that allowed users to mix and match heads, torsos and legs to create an image of a naked woman.”

The “pornography” wasn’t related to any legal case. I’m putting “pornography” in quotes because I don’t think of photographs of a naked person is “pornography.” Is this Renoir painting pornography?

It’s bad — it’s atrocious! — but it’s not pornography. If I ask you whether you find those Renoir women sexually attractive, am I sexually harassing you? Is the workplace hostile if X lets you see that he’s looking at a picture of a naked person and asks if you find that naked person sexually attractive? I mean, anybody can see from the vantage point of today that it’s a bad idea to interact like that in the workplace, but I think a proportionate reaction would be to agree that we shouldn’t be doing that and move forward.