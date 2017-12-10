December 10, 2017

REX MURPHY: Endless sex scandals expose hypocrisy of Hollywood and media industry.

By way of an abrupt conclusion, there are really only two points to make, neither novel.

The first: the fact that these “icons” held such sway for so long, and injured or intimidated so many, strips Hollywood and the news business of all their pretentiousness and virtue display—their preening, preaching righteousness—not only on matters concerning women, but also on other causes to which they delight to add their hypocritical names.

The second: the catchphrase of the moment—“we all knew”—undercuts and demolishes the idea of celebrities as brave watchmen and defenders of truth. Almost all of these have painted Donald Trump as a wild, sexist boor, some making a semi-career out of being Trump’s superior, morally and intellectually. Well, following these revelations, with whom would you prefer to spend an evening: Charlie Rose or The Donald?