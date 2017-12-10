December 10, 2017

WHO WOULD HAVE THOUGHT THAT A FEDERAL JUDGE IMPEACHED FOR CORRUPTION WOULD MISBEHAVE IF ELECTED TO CONGRESS? Another Congressional Victim Comes Forward – This Time With A $200,000 Settlement.. “It just won’t stop. The latest congressional harassment case to hit the news involves Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-FL) and a former staff member of a congressional commission. The twist in this story is that the woman wasn’t a congressional staffer but congressional employee. She was a member of the Helsinki Commission – a congressional commission that promotes international human rights. Oh, the irony. . . . Her settlement wasn’t included in the payments released by the Office of Compliance, interestingly enough.”