December 9, 2017

GREAT MOMENTS IN DISPASSIONATE MEDIA OBJECTIVITY: “Hillary, please don’t reject romance novels — you are a romance novel heroine” states a headline that actually ran in the Washington Post yesterday.

Shades of the embarrassing Dear Leader fanfic published by the New York Times in early 2009 and headlined “Sometimes a President Is Just a President,” written by author Judith Warner. Warner began her column by imagining Obama emerging from her shower, before noting that “Many women — not too surprisingly — were dreaming about sex with the president.”

In May of last year, a parody “Man Enough for Hillary” campaign ad featuring a brawny-looking Shutterstock model went viral; it was realistic looking enough to fool those ace fact-checkers at, err, GQ. Iowahawk challenged his Twitter followers to produce a Photoshopped Harlequin romance novel cover based on it, so I quickly slammed the image below together. But as Muggeridge’s Law states, there is no way a satirist can keep up with real life for its pure absurdity.