December 10, 2017

SO ON MY LAST CAYMAN TRIP, I got a GoPro Hero5 with a dive case (and extra batteries) and shot a fair amount of underwater footage. But on return, the chip got left at Doug Weinstein’s and I kept forgetting to get it and post video. But now he’s put up some video on YouTube and you can see that it does a really good job. It’s amazing even to me just how great digital cameras and video cameras are today. Doug shot this clip; I appear at about the 8:30 mark.

Next trip, I think I’ll shoot video of the storm-damaged Kittiwake, which you’ll be able to contrast with my earlier Kittiwake footage.