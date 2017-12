STICKY FINGERS: A New Biography Explores the Seedier Side of Jann Wenner.

My (lengthy) review of Joe Hagan’s controversial new book is online over at Ed Driscoll.com. While there’s no way Hagan could have anticipated the Harvey Weinstein scandal when he began writing his bio of Wenner, he perfectly describes Wenner as the linchpin between the sexual revolution of the 1960s and its current French Revolution-esque aftermath.