December 8, 2017

IT’S NOT OVER YET: Al Franken’s political career began with an apology to women. It ended without one.

He never actually felt sorry “that I had written ‘Porn-O-Rama’ or pitched that stupid Lesley Stahl joke at two in the morning,” Franken wrote years later in his book.

“I was just doing my job,” he wrote. “But running for office is a different job. When you run for office, you’re asking people to stand with you and work for you and believe in you. And you’re making a promise that it’ll be worth it. People had to know I understood that.”

Last month, nearly a decade after Franken’s strategic apology, a woman accused him of groping and forcibly kissing her in 2006. She was followed by another accuser, then another and another — eight women in total by Thursday.

Franken apologized without hesitation this time, but also without admitting anything, and always with qualifications.

“There are some women — and one is too many — who feel that I have done something disrespectful, and that’s hurt them, and for that I am tremendously sorry,” he told one interviewer.

“I am very sorry if these women experienced that,” he told another.

Many recoiled from these semi-apologies.