December 8, 2017

THE HILL: Ethics panel clears Intel chairman of disclosing classified info.

The House Ethics Committee on Thursday cleared Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, of allegations that he disclosed classified information to the public.

In a statement, the committee said it is closing the investigation into Nunes after consulting with experts on classification rules.

“Based solely on the conclusion of these classification experts that the information that Representative Nunes disclosed was not classified, the Committee will take no further action and considers this matter closed,” it said.

Nunes during a press conference earlier this year announced that intelligence agencies had incidentally collected information about associates of President Trump.