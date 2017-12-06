December 6, 2017

CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: House Votes To Allow Concealed Carry Across State Lines. Some people are arguing that Congress lacks the power to do this under the Commerce Clause, though I’d be prepared to argue that it’s Heart of Atlanta Motel for guns, where the issue is opening up travel against state barriers. But Congress also has the power to provide for the arming of the militia, and this should qualify under that. Perhaps I’ll write a longer treatment of that topic, but for now I leave fleshing it out as an exercise for the reader.