December 6, 2017

NOT A GOOD LOOK FOR CONYERS: “Courtney Morse, 36, said she was a 20-year-old college student when Conyers propositioned her. She said Tuesday that she believes he resigned to escape further scrutiny…Morse told The Post she quit her internship after Conyers drove her home from work one night, wrapped his hand around hers as it rested in her lap, and told her he was interested in a sexual relationship. When she rejected his advances, Morse said he brought up the then-developing investigation into the disappearance of former federal intern Chandra Levy. ‘He said he had insider information on the case. I don’t know if he meant it to be threatening, but I took it that way,’ Morse said in an interview. ‘I got out of the car and ran.’”