December 6, 2017

CONRAD BLACK: Retreat of the Democrats: Grows Hard To Disguise After Indictment of Flynn. “To anyone with any legal insight, such as Alan Dershowitz, Trey Gowdy, and Andy McCarthy (one of them should be the attorney general), it was the barefaced admission by Special Counsel Robert Mueller that, after nine months in charge of an investigation that had already been under way for eight months, he has absolutely nothing to justify continuing this charade within its original mandate to explore a Trump-Russian connection.”

To be fair: His investigation has certainly produced a lot of amusing texts.