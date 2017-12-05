December 5, 2017

NOT-SO-INDEPENDENT COUNSEL: New Emails Show Special Counsel ‘Pit Bull’ Cheered Sally Yates For Blocking Trump Travel Ban.

New documents obtained by government watchdog Judicial Watch show a top DOJ prosecutor, who is now working as a deputy on Special Counsel Bob Mueller’s investigation, cheered the decision by former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates to defy orders and refusal to enforce President Trump’s first travel ban in January. Yates was the acting attorney general at the time and was promptly fired for her defiance.

Emails show Andrew Weissmann, who served as chief of the Justice Department’s Criminal Fraud Section under President Obama, loved Yates’ refusal to implement the ban.

“I am so proud. And in awe. Thank you so much. All my deepest respects,” Weissmann wrote.

The New York Times has described Weissmann as “Mueller’s Pitbull.”