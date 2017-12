TO ASK THE QUESTION IS TO ANSWER IT: Why weren’t Huma Abedin and Cheryl Mills charged when they lied to Peter Strzok and the FBI? “Whatever Strzok’s role here and notwithstanding Mueller’s insistence on ousting him, he’s going to be a major political headache for Mueller as this plays out to its inevitable surreal conclusion, with the special counsel getting fired or Mike Flynn, Jared Kushner, Don Jr et al. getting pardoned. Or both.”