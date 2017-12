IN A VENEZUELA RAVAGED BY INFLATION, ‘A RACE FOR SURVIVAL:’

The economic turmoil has put families — poor and affluent alike — at the intersection of some very tough choices, bred a stressful uncertainty about the course of any given day and turned the most basic tasks into feats of endurance.

Oh sure – but the sex there is awesome, the Times assures me.

On a more serious note, typing ctrl-F “socialism” on the Times’ article on Venezuela brings back zero results, unexpectedly.