December 4, 2017

ANN ALTHOUSE: What Comedians Miss About Trump Is That He’s One Of Them:

Those who want to do anti-Trump humor need to understand that Trump himself is a comedian. I’m not saying Trump is just a clown, and it’s crazy that we made a clown President. I’m saying, whatever his worth as human being carrying out the duties of the presidency, he is also a comic talent, with many humorous insights, great timing, and — like the greatest comedians — he’s challenging us to see what’s funny and what’s serious as he mixes it up and causes anxiety that we can [relieve] if we climb out of the ocean of confusion and onto the island of laughter.

You don’t have to like any given comedian, and a comedian who wields tremendous political power is going to fail to amuse most people. In fact, whatever your politics, you’re not going to be a very funny comedian if you just think of the President as a wonderful humorist and laugh at his jokes. But you should understand the way in which he means to be funny and project yourself into the minds of the many people do respond to his humor. . . .

If you’ve been finding it easy to make fun of Trump, you are not working hard enough. It’s like trying to write a brief in a hard legal case and believing your adversary’s arguments are just stupid. You’d better understand the way they make sense and the thinking of the people who might hear these arguments as cogent or you’re not doing it right.