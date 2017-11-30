November 30, 2017

POSTINDUSTRIAL ESPIONAGE: Judge postpones Uber trade secret trial based on bombshell memo.

Judge William Alsup said during a hearing Tuesday that he’d only just received the letter, which a former Uber security analyst sent to one of the company’s lawyers. The full content of the letter hasn’t been shared publicly, but parts of it were read aloud during the hearing.

The 37-page letter, written earlier this year by Ric Jacobs’ attorney, details tactics Uber allegedly used to obtain trade secrets and destroy evidence. The letter details allegations that Uber employees were trained to “impede” ongoing investigations by using messages that vanished and couldn’t be traced to the company. Uber fired Jacobs in April.

“These tactics were employed clandestinely through a distributed architecture of anonymous servers, telecommunications architecture, and non-attributable hardware and software,” the letter says, according to transcripts from Tuesday’s hearing.

The memo also alleges Uber employees educated the company’s autonomous vehicle team in Pittsburgh “on using ephemeral communications, non-attributable devices, and false attorney-client privilege designations with the specific intent of preventing the discovery of devices, documents, and communications in anticipated litigation.”