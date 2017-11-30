November 30, 2017

WHAT COULD GO WRONG? Canada to redact more than 5,000 records from questionnaire asking Muslim asylum seekers about religion.

The questionnaire is being redacted partly because it has been deemed to be “offensive.” Some of the questions that were asked:

Canada is a very liberal country that believes in freedom of religious practice and equality between men and women. What is your opinion on the subject? How would you feel if your boss was a woman?

How about: “Yes, I believe in the equality between men and women” and “No, I have no problem if my boss was a woman”? If these were not the answers — which apparently they were not, hence the reason for the redaction — then Canadians have a right to know. It is more offensive to deem women as inferiors in accordance with the Sharia than it is to ask the question. Canadians should also know about other possible incriminating data that may have been redacted, as it may well have impact upon the safety and well-being of Canadians.