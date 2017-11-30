November 30, 2017
RISING STAGFLATION LIKELY MADE PRINTING THE INVITATION TOO EXPENSIVE:
● Shot:
April Ryan says she was not invited to the W.H. Christmas party for the first time in 20 years covering the White House. “I don’t think I was overlooked,” she said. “I think they don’t like me. For whatever reason, they have disdain for me.”
—MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin on Twitter, yesterday.
● Chaser:
“Okay I want to watch you bake it and put it on the table. But forgive [if] I won’t eat it. Remember you guys don’t like the press.”
—April Ryan on Twitter, as quoted by Tom Blumer of NewsBusters on Sunday, in article titled, “April Ryan, Leftists Beclown Themselves Over Sarah Sanders’ Thanksgiving Pecan Pie.”
(Classical reference in headline.)