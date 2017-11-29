«

November 29, 2017

CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: National Concealed Reciprocity Passes House Judiciary, Is Expected To Receive A Floor Vote By The End Of The Year. “The Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017 was introduced by Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) on January 3, 2017. It changes federal law that so concealed carry permits are treated like driver’s licenses, making a permit from one state valid in the other 49. This would fix the complicated and often confusing patchwork of concealed carry laws currently in effect throughout the country.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:28 pm