November 29, 2017

CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: National Concealed Reciprocity Passes House Judiciary, Is Expected To Receive A Floor Vote By The End Of The Year. “The Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017 was introduced by Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) on January 3, 2017. It changes federal law that so concealed carry permits are treated like driver’s licenses, making a permit from one state valid in the other 49. This would fix the complicated and often confusing patchwork of concealed carry laws currently in effect throughout the country.”