JAMES CLYBURN (D-SC) DEFENDS JOHN CONYERS (D-MI): Hey, unlike Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose, he was elected. “You don’t often see arrogant power displayed as grossly as that in front of a camera. Kathleen Rice, the first House Democrat to call for Conyers to step down, walked out of a Democratic caucus meeting this morning because she knows a sham when she sees one.”