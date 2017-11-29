November 29, 2017

WELL, SO MUCH FOR MERELY THINKING OF THE GRAY LADY AS A DEMOCRATIC ACTIVIST WITH BYLINES. In 2004, Daniel Okrent, then the ombudsman of the New York Times wrote the following headline and lede:

● THE PUBLIC EDITOR; Is The New York Times a Liberal Newspaper? OF course it is.

The Times today? You have no idea how liberal we are. As NewsBusters notes, “Crossing a Line? NYT Opinion Page Encourages Readers to Call Senators to Defeat Tax Bill.”

Numerous additional examples of the Times recommending their readers pressure Republican senators at Twitchy, as the Times goes from opinion to straight-up anti-GOP activism.

Oh, and file this one in the “past performance is no guarantee of future results” category: