November 29, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: University shuts down bias reporting system after complaint. “According to the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), Longwood was one of many universities with a bias reporting system that ‘call[s] upon students to report fellow students and faculty for protected speech, including political speech,’ but stood out for its particularly broad definition of ‘bias incident,’ which raised red flags at FIRE.” Bias is not a crime.

FIRE does great work. You may want to consider making a year-end donation.