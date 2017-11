THIS DAY IN HISTORY: A media controversy ignites over the case of Tawana Brawley.

It took until 2013 for this CNN headline, however: Tawana Brawley starts paying man she falsely accused of rape in 1987.

And since 2011, NBC and Comcast have kept Al Sharpton on the payroll, likely as both self-protection and as payback for supporting their merger.