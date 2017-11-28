November 28, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: U. Texas president caves rather than tell judge why he personally overturned student’s exoneration. “Did University of Texas President Greg Fenves unilaterally overturn a finding in favor of a student accused of rape because the accuser’s father gave the university a hefty donation? We’ll never know, because the public university settled with ‘John Doe’ rather than risk Fenves having to testify earlier today in the accused student’s lawsuit against him and the school.”