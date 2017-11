FROM ANN ALTHOUSE, A QUESTION FOR COKIE ROBERTS, ET AL.: “The question, of course, is why didn’t she or any of the other women in the press corps say it out loud? And what are you still not saying out loud? Are you just waiting until somebody else exposes one of the politicians you have been protecting or is there no one else you’re just hanging back not talking about until the day comes when you’ll be saying, once again, oh, yeah, we all knew that?” Oh, there’s someone else.