November 28, 2017

SENATOR WARREN IS LYING: Elizabeth Warren denies using Native American heritage to ‘get ahead’. If Warren or her defenders have a plausible explanation as to why she listed herself as a “minority” law professor until she got her job at Harvard, and then removed herself from that list, I’ve yet to hear it.

RelatedIt’s time for Elizabeth Warren to apologize for her Native American deception: “The details of what Warren did, and how she tried to conceal it, are set forth at Elizabeth Warren Wiki, a website we created to put in one place the research documenting Warren’s deception. It’s all there, including the rundown of her highly questionable, if not downright debunked, family lore stories.”

Posted by David Bernstein at 7:33 am