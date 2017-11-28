November 28, 2017

SENATOR WARREN IS LYING: Elizabeth Warren denies using Native American heritage to ‘get ahead’. If Warren or her defenders have a plausible explanation as to why she listed herself as a “minority” law professor until she got her job at Harvard, and then removed herself from that list, I’ve yet to hear it.

Related: It’s time for Elizabeth Warren to apologize for her Native American deception: “The details of what Warren did, and how she tried to conceal it, are set forth at Elizabeth Warren Wiki, a website we created to put in one place the research documenting Warren’s deception. It’s all there, including the rundown of her highly questionable, if not downright debunked, family lore stories.”