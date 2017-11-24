November 27, 2017
A JOURNALIST FRIEND FORWARDS THIS EMAIL FROM THE WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS ASSOCIATION:
From: Genevieve Glatsky
Sent: Friday, November 24, 2017 1:38:07 PM
Subject: Politico White House Christmas Party Questions
Hello and Happy Thanksgiving,
I’m getting in touch from Politico because we’re surveying all WHCA members about this year’s White House Christmas party. We appreciate you taking the time to respond.
If you were invited, do you plan to attend? (Why or why not?)
If you have children, will you bring them as guests? (Have you in the past? If any change, why?)
Do you plan to have your or your children’s picture taken with the president? (Have you in the past? If any change, why?)
Do you either like or dislike that the event has been changed from a “holiday party” to a “Christmas party”? Does this affect your decision to attend?
Given the current administration’s adversarial stance towards the press, do you anticipate any awkwardness or conflicted feelings surrounding your attendance or any photo opportunities?
Please respond by the end of the day on Monday. Thanks very much.
With this comment: “I don’t recall Politico ever sending out similar surveys during past administrations.” I think it’s about denormalizing Trump, as usual. I assume there will be an article about how people don’t want their kids around him or something. But hey, maybe it’ll be a piece on how even in a divided time, some traditions hold.