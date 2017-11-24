November 27, 2017

A JOURNALIST FRIEND FORWARDS THIS EMAIL FROM THE WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS ASSOCIATION:

From: Genevieve Glatsky

Sent: Friday, November 24, 2017 1:38:07 PM

Subject: Politico White House Christmas Party Questions

Hello and Happy Thanksgiving,

I’m getting in touch from Politico because we’re surveying all WHCA members about this year’s White House Christmas party. We appreciate you taking the time to respond.

If you were invited, do you plan to attend? (Why or why not?)

If you have children, will you bring them as guests? (Have you in the past? If any change, why?)

Do you plan to have your or your children’s picture taken with the president? (Have you in the past? If any change, why?)

Do you either like or dislike that the event has been changed from a “holiday party” to a “Christmas party”? Does this affect your decision to attend?

Given the current administration’s adversarial stance towards the press, do you anticipate any awkwardness or conflicted feelings surrounding your attendance or any photo opportunities?

Please respond by the end of the day on Monday. Thanks very much.