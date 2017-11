TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): ‘I Had No Hair on Me’: DeRay Davis Says He Lost His Virginity at Age 11 to 2 30-Year-Old Women. “He called them two ‘ugly, horrible-looking women.’ He said he was ’11 going on 12 and had no hair on me.’ He called it ‘disgusting.’ He said that to this day, it’s difficult for him to ‘go down’ on women because of what the two women did to him as a child.”