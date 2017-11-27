November 27, 2017

NANCY PELOSI: WINNING IS EVERYTHING. “Make no mistake about it: Nancy Pelosi [yesterday] morning just gave Republican voters permission to vote for Roy Moore. She revealed that in the end, power is all that matters, not principle. Why, exactly, are Alabama Republicans supposed to stand on principle and vote for a member of Nancy Pelosi’s party, or withhold their votes from the morally compromised Republican, when the House Democratic leader is unwilling to take a stand against one of her own, despite his having transferred $27,000 of taxpayer money into the bank account of a woman he wanted to silence and send away?”